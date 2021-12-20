Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.12. 99,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 222,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oblong by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

