OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.53 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.