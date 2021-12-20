Odyssey Trading Up 8.3% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $152,363.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

