Offshift Market Cap Reaches $14.91 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00007119 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $52,241.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

