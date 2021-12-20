OneLedger Reaches Market Cap of $17.00 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. OneLedger has a market cap of $17.00 million and $265,305.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

