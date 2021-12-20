OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.71

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 4409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $276,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,918 shares of company stock worth $1,635,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

