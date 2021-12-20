Ontology Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.17 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $196.05 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,951,357 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

