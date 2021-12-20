Oppenheimer Weighs in on Adobe Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.66. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.