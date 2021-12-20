Optibase (OBAS) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Optibase to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Optibase and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.50 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.80

Optibase’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 973 1187 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Optibase’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Optibase competitors beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

