Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) vs. Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Head to Head Review

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) and Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harte Hanks and Options Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harte Hanks $176.90 million 0.32 -$1.69 million $1.62 4.97 Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Options Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harte Hanks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harte Hanks and Options Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harte Hanks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harte Hanks presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Harte Hanks and Options Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harte Hanks 7.17% -10.71% 4.37% Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Harte Hanks shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Harte Hanks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Harte Hanks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Options Media Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harte Hanks beats Options Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Options Media Group Company Profile

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. is a development stage company. The company was founded on 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

