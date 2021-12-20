Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 11,261,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,085,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £11.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Oracle Power Company Profile (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

