Oraichain Token One Day Volume Reaches $307,409.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00013774 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $307,409.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

