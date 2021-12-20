O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $676.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $646.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

