Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 74755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The company has a market cap of C$65.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

In other Organto Foods news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,005,408.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 381,000 shares of company stock worth $133,549.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

