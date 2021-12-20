Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $547.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.27 and a 200-day moving average of $458.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

