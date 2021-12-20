Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,032 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

