Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $144.03 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.