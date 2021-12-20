Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $187.88 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

