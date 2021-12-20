PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 5.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

