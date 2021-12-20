Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 171,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,990,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PALT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

In other Paltalk news, CEO Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

