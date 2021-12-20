Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.04. 38,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.