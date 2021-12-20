Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 76,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,790,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $547.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

