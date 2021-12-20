PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Update

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

