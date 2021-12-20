PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PDSB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

