Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Amundi bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:PEB opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.