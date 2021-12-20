Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $21.84 million and $16,522.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,296,740 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

