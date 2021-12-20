PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 6.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of PepsiCo worth $672,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. The firm has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

