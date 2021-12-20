PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 4.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.40. 43,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

