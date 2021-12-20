Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $29.17.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.