Petrofac’s (PFC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of LON:PFC traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 112.90 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,169. The firm has a market cap of £586.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.17.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
