Petrofac’s (PFC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of LON:PFC traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 112.90 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,169. The firm has a market cap of £586.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.17.

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,616.65).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.