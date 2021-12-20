PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,200. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
