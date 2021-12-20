PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,200. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

