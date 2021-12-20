Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $414.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,821.39 or 0.99598141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00270778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00403188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001890 BTC.

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,413,725 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

