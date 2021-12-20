PhoenixDAO Price Down 18.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $144,121.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006696 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.