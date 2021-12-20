Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $3,273.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005314 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00379075 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,738,604 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

