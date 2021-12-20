Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

