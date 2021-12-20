Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

WFC opened at $47.95 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

