Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

