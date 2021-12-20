Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.