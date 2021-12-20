Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

