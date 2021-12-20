Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 11,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 20,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKBEF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

