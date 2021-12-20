Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PLYA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. 19,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,838. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,799,509. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

