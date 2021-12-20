Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $406,698.01

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $406,698.01 and approximately $114,511.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.