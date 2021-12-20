Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PLMIU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,169,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.