PlutusDeFi (PLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

