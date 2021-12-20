Po.et Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Po.et has a market cap of $297,151.46 and approximately $37.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

