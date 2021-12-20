POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

