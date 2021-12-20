Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Hits $23.97 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $23.97 billion and $897.21 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.97 or 0.01111147 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

