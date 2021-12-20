Polker (PKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $733,429.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $6.89 million and $733,429.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

