Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and $2.03 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00016440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

