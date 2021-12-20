Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Popular has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.